What did Donald Trump say about the KKK? Republican front-runner Donald Trump is receiving criticism from both parties for his refusal to disavow the Klu Klux Klan and white supremacist David Duke during an interview Sunday. Republican rival Marco Rubio condemned Trump for not disavowing the KKK, saying it makes him "unelectable." Trump later responded on Twitter. Watch the back and forth on the campaign trail Sunday. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the details.