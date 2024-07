What caused the CrowdStrike-Microsoft global tech outage? A global tech outage Friday grounded planes, sent offices offline and disrupted multiple industries. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says it identified a critical problem in its software and is working to fix the issue. Justin Cappos, professor and cybersecurity expert at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering, joins CBS News to explain what caused the outage and when things could return to normal.