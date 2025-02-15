Watch CBS News

Wendy's to launch new Frosty flavor next week

Rumors that the fast-food chain Wendy's would create a new Frosty flavor went viral last month. CBS Saturday Morning can confirm that a new frozen treat is on its way. Here's the behind-the-scenes details on how the new flavor was created.
