Live

Watch CBSN Live

Powerful storms from Michigan to Texas

Areas of the Midwest and South will be targets for severe weather Friday with threats of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. CBS Chicago station WBBM's meteorologist Megan Glaros tracks the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.