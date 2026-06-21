Waylon Jennings' son Shooter on rescuing his dad's music Singer, musician, and Grammy-winning music producer Shooter Jennings is keeping alive the legacy of his late father, country star Waylon Jennings, by producing long-lost material that he found stashed away. The second of such albums, "Diamonds," will be released later this year. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with Shooter about how deeply emotional it is to work on Waylon's music, and about his dad's brand of "outlaw country."