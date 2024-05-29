Watch: White House asked about "charred corpses" in Gaza after Israeli strike CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe on Tuesday asked National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby how this week's Israeli strike on Rafah that killed dozens in a tent camp hadn't violated a "red line" President Biden had laid out for Israel. Kirby responded, "We don't want to see a major ground operation, we haven't seen that at this point." O'Keefe then asked how many more "charred corpses" Mr. Biden needed to see before changing policy on weapons supplies for Israel. Kirby said, "We don't want to see a single more innocent life taken and I kind of take offense to the question." It was one of several questions Kirby faced about the strike during the briefing.