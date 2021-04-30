Live

Watch: SpaceX launches spy satellite into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off early Monday, carrying a classified National Reconnaissance Office spy satellite into orbit. Then the rocket booster made a successful return to earth. Watch the raw footage here.
