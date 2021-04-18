Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch: Kids save toddler from drowning

A Florida toddler is lucky to be alive after nearly drowning in a neighborhood swimming pool. Fortunately another child and a teenager noticed in time and jumped into action. WKMG-TV's Amanda Castro reports.
