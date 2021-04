Watch: Hillary Clinton campaigns for the Hispanic vote at ASU Hillary Clinton held a rally at Arizona State University on Wednesday evening, where she was introduced by the parents of slain U.S. soldier Damian Lopez Rodriquez. He was an undocumented immigrant who joined the Army and then died in Iraq in 2007. The tale of his life is featured on Clinton's campaign video and draws harsh criticism of Donald Trump's statements that many undocumented immigrants are criminals.