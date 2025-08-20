An estimated 2,000 National Guard troops expected in Washington, D.C. by this weekend Washington, D.C., has sued President Trump over his takeover of the city's police force, arguing it plainly violates federal law. Meanwhile, hundreds of additional National Guard troops arrived in the nation's capital Wednesday. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane has the latest details, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina discusses his thoughts on the situation and CBS News' Taurean Small reports on further reaction from Congress.