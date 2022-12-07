Warnock projected to win Georgia Senate runoff: CBS News Flash Dec. 7, 2022 In Georgia's run-off election, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker, giving democrats an outright majority of 51-49- in the senate and capping off an underwhelming midterm elections cycle for the GOP. A federal judge has agreed to dismiss a civil lawsuit against Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. And Hawaii officials have activated the National Guard after the Mauna Loa volcano eruption sent lava toward a key highway.