War in Gaza a flashpoint in contentious New York Democratic primary, and other headlines

Democrats in New York went to the polls Tuesday to vote in a race that has become symbolic of divisions in the party, the search continues for 29 people still missing after raging wildfires swept through southern New Mexico last week, and demonstrators across Kenya stormed parliament, setting the building on fire as they protested a bill that would raise taxes. Scott MacFarlane, Omar Villafranca and Adriana Diaz are breaking down the latest headlines.
