Walz in Pennsylvania to rally battleground voters

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is touring parts of Pennsylvania to chat with voters in the key battleground. CBS News campaign reporter Shawna Mizelle has more on the sort of places Walz is visiting, and what type of voters the campaign is targeting.
