Walmart faces wrongful death lawsuit over employee's COVID death At least five employees at supermarket chains across the country have died as a result of being on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as essential workers. Two deaths occurred in people who worked at the same Chicago-area Walmart. The grocery giant said it was "heartbroken" by the deaths, and has put social distancing guidelines and other safety measures in place. Adriana Diaz speaks to the sister of Phillip Thomas, one of the Chicago Walmart employees who passed away of virus complications, while the family of the second employee is suing the company.