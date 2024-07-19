Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich convicted by Russian court, sentenced to 16 years Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been convicted on espionage charges in Russia and sentenced to 16 years in jail. The U.S. government and the Journal maintain Gershkovich was falsely accused, wrongfully detained and called the trial a sham. Russian authorities claimed the 32-year-old was spying, but did not offer any evidence supporting that allegation. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has more.