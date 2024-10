What to watch for in Walz-Vance VP debate in New York City Typically, debates are held in battleground or key primary states. Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will face off in the only scheduled vice presidential debate, hosted by CBS News, on Tuesday night in New York City. CBS News political director Fin Gómez discusses why the debate's location is unique and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes analyzes winning debate strategies.