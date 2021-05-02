Live

Watch CBSN Live

Voting underway in Georgia special election

Voting is underway in the most expensive House election in U.S. history. Washington Post report Callum Borchers joins CBSN with the latest on the Georgia special election and how President Trump has played a role.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.