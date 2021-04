The state of voting rights 100 days into Biden's term A nonprofit with ties to President Biden's 2020 campaign is launching a voting rights initiative as GOP leaders in several states seek to tighten voting access. Andra Gillespie, an associate professor of political science at Emory University, and Chuck Rocha, a former senior adviser to Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns, join Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the state of voting rights 100 days into Mr. Biden's term.