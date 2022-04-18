Volkswagen's CEO on suspending operations in Russia “It's a very difficult decision, but strong sanctions are probably the only measures we have currently, because what we see in Europe is really an appalling war,” says Volkswagen’s CEO about suspending operations in Russia, impacting about 7,000 workers there. In March, factories in Ukraine that made cabling systems essential to Volkswagen were shuttered, leading to VW idling several assembly-lines in Germany, VW CEO Herbert Diess tells Lesley Stahl. cbsn.ws/3rUjUR1