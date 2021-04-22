Live

Watch CBSN Live

Virginia Tech: "Virginia Strong"

Virginia Tech student and radio reporter Claire Rigney talks with"48 Hours'" Peter Van Sant about how the murder of Nicole Lovell, 13, of Blacksburg, affected life on campus and the reaction after the arrests of two of its own.
