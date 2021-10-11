Local Matters: Virginia governor's race tightens in final weeks Republican Glenn Youngkin is narrowing the gap with former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is running to lead the state again. This election is not only high-stakes in Virginia, but may serve as a national barometer for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Sean Sullivan, a CBS News political contributor and White House reporter for the Washington Post, and Charlotte Rene Woods, a reporter for Charlottesville Tomorrow, join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.