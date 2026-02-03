Virginia Giuffre's family outraged over DOJ handling of Epstein files: "We want more answers" Jeffrey Epstein survivors and their families are demanding more answers after the Justice Department said it has finished reviewing the Epstein files, but has only released half of them. Sky and Amanda Roberts, the brother and sister-in-law of Virginia Giuffre, speak to "CBS Mornings" about the DOJ's handling of the files and what justice looks like for survivors. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, was one of Epstein's most vocal accusers.