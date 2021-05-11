Live

Violent brawl breaks out on Carnival cruise ship

The Carnival Legend cruise ship docked three hours late due to a violent brawl that broke out on board. Passengers on board are blaming one unruly family for picking fights. Ten Witness News' Ted O'Connor reports.
