Viktor Orbán's political director on Ukraine, Trump and more As world leaders depart the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will stop Thursday night at Mar-a-Lago to meet with former President Donald Trump. The problematic NATO ally has also become an icon within certain factions of the American conservative movement. His political director, Balázs Orbán, spoke with CBS News' Margaret Brennan ahead of the meeting.