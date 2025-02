Viktor Orbán's political director on Trump, Bannon's CPAC salute and more Many well-known figures in conservative politics are delivering remarks at this year's CPAC, and not all are from the U.S. Balázs Orbán, political director and adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, took the stage Thursday and later spoke with CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan about the growing alliance between U.S. and Hungary conservatives.