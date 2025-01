Vietnam vet finds love, purpose as the "Honey-Do Dude" After his retirement, and following the death of his wife, Danny Chauvin of Mississippi was looking for purpose. He had served in the Army in Vietnam and been treated for PTSD and depression, and knew he needed to keep busy. So, he posted a note to Facebook offering his services as a handyman, and everything changed. Steve Hartman has his story in "On the Road."