Videos of hostages in Australian cafe released

A lone gunman is holding hostages in a cafe in Sydney, Australia. Videos from the hostages appeared online where they appear to be reading statements prepared by the gunman. Lorna Dunkley of British partner Sky News reports from the scene.
