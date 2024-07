Video shows moment Terrell Davis was handcuffed on a United Airlines flight "CBS Mornings" got an exclusive look at the moment Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was handcuffed aboard a United Airlines flight. He said during the flight he lightly tapped a flight attendant to ask for a cup of ice for his son and the flight attendant said, "Don't hit me." When the flight landed, Davis was handcuffed and questioned before he was let go.