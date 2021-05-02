Live

Video shows Alexandria shooting

Dramatic video captured by a witness and obtained by the New York Post shows the opening moments of the shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where a gunman opened fire and shot five people. Rep. Steve Scalise was among the wounded.
