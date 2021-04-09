Live

Watch CBSN Live

Video games that pay out in Vegas

As part of Las Vegas casinos’ goal to lure in the next generation of gamblers, G2 Game Design CEO Gregg Giuffria shows Ben Tracy how a skilled player could win money by playing arcade-like video games.
