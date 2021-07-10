Victims and family members take legal action following Surfside condo collapse The death toll is climbing in South Florida following the Surfside condo collapse more than two weeks ago. Officials say 86 deaths have been confirmed since the collapse and 43 people are potentially unaccounted for. The collapse has prompted a slew of lawsuits from victims and their family members. Now, dozens of lawyers are stepping forward in an effort to help with the legal proceedings. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez spoke with first responders about the emotional toll of the recovery effort. Lana Zak also spoke with Jorge Silva, one of the attorneys volunteering to take the condo collapse case to court.