Victim of Jan. 6 defendant's past crime fears for her safety after pardons Before he took office last month, President Trump said there could be "some exceptions" to his campaign promise to grant clemency to Jan. 6 rioters. In the end, Trump pardoned everyone, including more than 150 convicted for assaulting police. Jim Axelrod spoke to a woman who says she's now living in fear of her former partner released from prison as part of the mass pardons.