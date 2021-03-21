Live

Veterans gather in Normandy for D-Day anniversary

Tributes to the veterans on the 70th anniversary of D-Day took many forms, including a full reenactment. This commemoration was a last chance to say thank you in person to many of the veterans. Mark Phillips reports.
