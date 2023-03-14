Veteran who lied about her sexuality 33 years ago still can't clear her record It’s been more than a decade since America lifted its ban on gays and lesbians serving openly in the military. Before then, a mere rumor could prompt an investigation and a less than honorable discharge from the military, a status that can seriously impact a veteran’s benefits and job opportunities. While there are official channels for veterans to try and clear their record, an ongoing CBS News investigation has found the process can be difficult and often unsuccessful. Jim Axelrod reports.