Venice gondolas being used to deliver food to elderly Italians amid lockdown Volunteers in the Italian city of Venice are finding a unique way to get supplies to those who need it as the country still reels from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Gondola boats that navigate the city's famous canals are being loaded up with organic foods that all-female volunteer crews then distribute to elderly Venetians amid lockdown and lingering fears of the virus. Chris Livesay speaks to some of these volunteer gondoliers and the people they have helped.