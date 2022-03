Value of cryptocurrencies drops after Biden signs executive order The market value of cryptocurrencies fell one day after President Biden signed an executive order establishing the first federal strategy for regulating crypto in the U.S. CBS News' Tanya Rivero discusses the issue with David Wachsman, CEO of Wachsman PR. They also talk about crypto industry players' views on the executive order and if its passage is necessary to prohibit Russians from evading U.S. sanctions.