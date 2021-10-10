House Speaker Nancy Pelosi evacuated from Vatican amid protests over COVID vaccines in Rome With Italy preparing to require workers to carry a "Green Pass" that shows their COVID-19 vaccination status, protesters took to Rome's streets and clashed with police. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was visiting Pope Francis Saturday to discuss topics like climate change and had to be removed from the Vatican out of an abundance of caution. CBSN anchor Lana Zak spoke with CBS News' foreign correspondent Chris Livesay who was in Rome to give the latest.