Uvalde school shooting survivor who covered self in classmate's blood to testify on Capitol Hill Miah Cerrillo, the 11-year-old girl who covered herself in a classmate's blood and played dead during the Uvalde, Texas school shooting will speak to lawmakers Wednesday morning at a hearing about gun violence. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on what to expect from that hearing, as well as progress on bipartisan gun control talks and actor Matthew McConaughey's push for gun legislation.