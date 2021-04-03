Live

UVA dean sues Rollling Stone for defamation

A University of Virginia Associate Dean, Nicole Eramo, filed a defamation lawsuit for $7.5 million against Rolling Stone Magazine. Eramo alleges that the magazine portrayed her as indifferent to claims of sexual assault on campus.
