UT Tower shooting's somber anniversary Beginning this past Monday, Texas state law requires all public universities to allow licensed concealed handguns owners to carry their firearms on campus. Ironically, the new "Campus Carry" law went into effect on the 50th anniversary of the infamous mass shooting at the University of Texas at Austin. Anna Werner talks to people who were there that fateful day in 1966, and to the creator of an acclaimed new documentary, "Tower."