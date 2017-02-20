News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
El Paso suspect said he targeted Mexicans, affidavit says
Five years after Ferguson, Michael Brown's father wants case reopened
Trump: Kaepernick should play again "if he's good enough"
Florida's "red flag" law is thwarting "bad acts," sheriff says
Inmate accused of killing prison worker and escaping on tractor
House Oversight Committee requests documents about gun dealers
Millionaire fugitive pretended to be "top secret" agent in Mexico
Video shows Trump joking about crowd sizes while visiting shooting victims
Elderly couple's murder-suicide blamed on health care costs
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
USA Gymnastics
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue