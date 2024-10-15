Watch CBS News

State Department addresses U.S. warning to Israel over Gaza aid

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wrote a letter to Israeli officials warning that humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza must increase or the U.S. ally could risk possible consequences, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirms. This comes as Israel expands its military offensive into Lebanon and continues operations in Gaza. Miller took some questions on the stern warning during the State Department press briefing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.