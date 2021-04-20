U.S. expands vaccine eligibility as more than a dozen states report rise in COVID cases As CBS News' Meg Oliver reports, anyone aged 16 and older is now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. But despite progress on the vaccine front, the head of the CDC says the nation is still in a "complicated stage" with cases continuing to rise. Then, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on the current obstacles in the fight against the pandemic.