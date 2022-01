U.S. unemployment falls to pandemic-era low The U.S. added a disappointing 199,000 new jobs in December, less than half of what economists were expecting. However, in the last month of 2021, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point since the start of the pandemic. Diane Swonk, the chief economist at Grant Thornton, joined CBSN to discuss what the December jobs report means for the economy heading into 2022.