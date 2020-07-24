Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Updates
Pandemia: Latinos In Crisis
Professor Found Dead
AOC On Ted Yoho
Christopher Columbus Statues
Yankees Vs. Nationals
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Fauci: "We could start talking about real normality again" in 2021
U.S. F-15 flies close to Iranian jetliner; Iran says passengers hurt
Migrant mom detained by ICE fears being separated from her son
Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention
"Limited number" of federal agents sent to Seattle, Inslee says
China orders U.S. to close a consulate in tit-for-tat
Professor found dead after backlash over "slave state" tweets
Congressman says feds coming to Chicago could be "deeply disturbing"
John Lewis to lie in state at Capitol Rotunda
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
U.S. surpasses 4 million confirmed coronavirus cases
The fight against the coronavirus hit another grim milestone as the U.S. sees 4 million confirmed cases, with the rate of new cases dramatically increasing. David Begnaud reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue