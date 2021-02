Shelters for migrant children near capacity along the border U.S. Border Patrol is now allowing asylum seekers to begin crossing into the country to have their requests processed, a reversal of Trump administration policy. But there are concerns as more migrant children are crossing alone. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal has the latest from the border, and CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN AM to discuss how the Biden administration is handling the influx.