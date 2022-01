U.S. sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations More than 145,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The record-setting figure surpasses a previous peak from January 2021. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston has the latest from Chicago. Then, Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and the COVID-19 task force chair at Envision Healthcare, joins CBSN to discuss the Omicron variant's impact.