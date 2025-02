U.S. sending nonviolent migrants to Guantanamo, officials say "Low-risk" migrant detainees who lack serious criminal records or any at all are being sent to Guantanamo Bay as part of President Trump's deportation program, according to U.S. officials and internal documents. This comes after Mr. Trump said the military facility would house the "worst" migrants. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports.