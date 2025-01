U.S. sees largest decline ever in drug overdose deaths over a year-long period New data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed the largest drop in overdose deaths ever recorded in the U.S. over a 12-month period. Between August 2023 and August 2024, the number decreased by 22%, the CDC found. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga sat down with Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, to discuss.