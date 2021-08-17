U.S. scrambles to evacuate Americans and Afghans following Taliban takeover There's mounting pressure on the Biden administration to evacuate Americans and allies out of Afghanistan following the Taliban's rapid takeover. Pentagon officials said between 1,400 and 1,500 people have been evacuated from the country since Saturday. But thousands more remain, including many Afghans who are fearful of what's next in a country once again under the rule of the Taliban. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang report on the latest from more from Kabul and the White House. Then, Elliot Ackerman, a U.S. Marine veteran and author, and Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.